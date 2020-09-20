Left Menu
Development News Edition

One held, 45 grams brown sugar seized at Tripura-Assam border

The North Tripura Police on Saturday evening arrested an alleged drug peddler and claimed to have seized 45 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

ANI | Kadamtala (Tripura) | Updated: 20-09-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 12:13 IST
One held, 45 grams brown sugar seized at Tripura-Assam border
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The North Tripura Police on Saturday evening arrested an alleged drug peddler and claimed to have seized 45 grams of brown sugar from his possession. The arrest was made around the Tripura-Assam border area based on specific input received by the police and narcotics worth about Rs 3.6 lakh on the black market was seized.

"The peddler took advantage of the darkness and tried to avoid the notice of the security forces. The arrested peddler was crossing the border and entering Tripura on foot when he was arrested," Bhanupada Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police (SP) North Tripura district. He said the brown sugar was hidden in two packets and the arrested person was identified as Bablu Das, a resident of Assam's Lowairpoa under the Bazaricherra Police Station in the Karimganj district of Assam.

"A case has been filed against the person under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the police are interrogating Das for more information," the SP added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Raut calls for special session of Parliament to discuss agriculture sector reform Bills

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said in Rajya Sabha that a special session of Parliament should be called to discuss agriculture sector reform Bills. You are saying it is in the interest of the people. Can the government assure the count...

Study finds gender harassment, institutional betrayal in high school take toll on mental health

High school students who endure gender harassment in schools that dont respond well, enter college and adulthood with potential mental health challenges, according to a University of Oregon study. The study, published last month in PLOS ONE...

China's ByteDance seeks $60 billion TikTok valuation - Bloomberg News

Chinas ByteDance Ltd is seeking a valuation of 60 billion for TikTok as Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc take stakes in the short-video apps business to address U.S. security concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed person ...

Astros again turn to rookie in matchup with D-backs

Houston ace right-hander Justin Verlander on Saturday announced that he will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his bid to return to the rotation from a previously diagnosed forearm strain. While certainly a stunning blow to the Astros, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020