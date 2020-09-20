One held, 45 grams brown sugar seized at Tripura-Assam border

The North Tripura Police on Saturday evening arrested an alleged drug peddler and claimed to have seized 45 grams of brown sugar from his possession. The arrest was made around the Tripura-Assam border area based on specific input received by the police and narcotics worth about Rs 3.6 lakh on the black market was seized.

"The peddler took advantage of the darkness and tried to avoid the notice of the security forces. The arrested peddler was crossing the border and entering Tripura on foot when he was arrested," Bhanupada Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police (SP) North Tripura district. He said the brown sugar was hidden in two packets and the arrested person was identified as Bablu Das, a resident of Assam's Lowairpoa under the Bazaricherra Police Station in the Karimganj district of Assam.

"A case has been filed against the person under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the police are interrogating Das for more information," the SP added. (ANI)