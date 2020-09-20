Left Menu
Development News Edition

Be cautious of both dengue and COVID: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked people of Delhi to be cautious of both dengue and coronavirus and spread awareness about measures to prevent the vector-borne disease. We have to be conscious about both dengue and coronavirus," he said. "Citizens must help in spreading awareness about measures to prevent dengue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:17 IST
Be cautious of both dengue and COVID: Kejriwal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked people of Delhi to be cautious of both dengue and coronavirus and spread awareness about measures to prevent the vector-borne disease. The Delhi government's dengue awareness campaign "10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute" entered its third week on Sunday. While inspecting his residence at 10 am, Kejriwal said collective efforts will help Delhi defeat dengue like last year. There was a significant decrease in the number of cases. "Right now, we are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic but it is also the season when dengue cases increase significantly. We have to be conscious about both dengue and coronavirus," he said.

"Citizens must help in spreading awareness about measures to prevent dengue. They must pick up the phone and call 10 of their friends and relatives and advise them on the good practices such as draining stagnant water and replacing it," he said. "They must also advise their friends and relatives to take all measures to remain safe from coronavirus," he added. He later tweeted, "Delhi will defeat dengue again. On the third Sunday of the campaign at 10 am, I checked my house and replaced stagnant clean water. You must also check your house every Sunday and ask your 10 friends/relatives to do the same." Last year, similar cooperation and collective measures from all RWAs, religious and cultural associations, ministers, MLAs, public leaders and influencers had played a huge role in reducing the impact of dengue in the city.

Only 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths were recorded in the city last year as against 15,867 cases and 60 deaths in 2015. The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign "10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute" was launched in 2019.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Don't sign farm bills, Sukhhbir Badal urges President

Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the President not to give his assent to the farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha, asking him to return them to Parliament for reconsideration. Badal said the passage of the bills mark...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says

Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people dont follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.COVID-19 cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020