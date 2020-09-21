Left Menu
Congress bandh partially affects normal life in Tripura

The other demands of the Congress are withdrawal of the "anti-media" remark made by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, stopping attacks on Congressmen, payment of cash grant of Rs 7,500 per month to poor families, payment of Rs 10 lakh to families who lost members to COVID and immediate reappointment of 10,323 retrenched teachers. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Pijush Kanti Biswas claimed that the bandh was a success as people have supported it wholeheartedly.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:43 IST
Normal life was partially affected in Tripura on Monday in response to a dawn-to-dusk bandh called by opposition Congress to press for their 12- point charter of demands including improvement of healthcare services in G B Pant hospital here. Most shops and markets were closed and private vehicles were off the roads, but attendance in government offices and in civil secretariat here was near normal.

Schools and colleges are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many teachers turned up at their workplaces, officials said. Police said there was no report of violence from any part of the state so far.

Around 3,000 bandh supporters including 157 in the state capital were arrested but later released, the police said. The other demands of the Congress are withdrawal of the "anti-media" remark made by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, stopping attacks on Congressmen, payment of cash grant of Rs 7,500 per month to poor families, payment of Rs 10 lakh to families who lost members to COVID and immediate reappointment of 10,323 retrenched teachers.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Pijush Kanti Biswas claimed that the bandh was a success as people have supported it wholeheartedly. "The law and order has collapsed in the state, there is no job in rural areas, unemployment situation is in its peak in the state, and COVID-19 patients are dying uncared and untreated," Biswas told reporters.

