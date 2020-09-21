States and UTs advised stamping "International Convention of Road Traffic of September 19, 1949" on first page of IDP issued by them

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday advised the States and Union Territory administrations to stamp "International Convention of Road Traffic of September 19, 1949" on the first page of the International Driving Permit (IDP) issued by them.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry through various public grievances that many countries are not accepting the IDP issued to Indian citizens, and that officials there ask for the validation of IDP in accordance of International Convention of Road Traffic of September 19, 1949," the ministry said in an advisory.

In its advisory issued to Transport Secretaries/Commissioners of States and UTs, the ministry has also provided a copy of the stamp as being placed by some of the Regional Transport Office (RTOs) and accepted internationally for reference. (ANI)