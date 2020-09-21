Kingpin of cattle smuggling racket held
The arrested person, identified as Yunush Ali Bepari, had several cases pending against him at Golakganj police station in the district and efforts are on to nab his accomplices. Bepari was caught from Chagolia in Golakganj area during an operation on Sunday night, police said. Operations against cattle smugglers have been intensified in the district during the past few months and several persons have been arrested in this connection, police added.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:27 IST
The alleged kingpin of a racket involved in smuggling cattle from Assam to Bangladesh was arrested from a place near the international border in Dhubri district, police said on Monday. The arrested person, identified as Yunush Ali Bepari, had several cases pending against him at Golakganj police station in the district and efforts are on to nab his accomplices.
Bepari was caught from Chagolia in Golakganj area during an operation on Sunday night, police said. Operations against cattle smugglers have been intensified in the district during the past few months and several persons have been arrested in this connection, police added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Bangladesh
- Dhubri
- Golakganj
- Chagolia
ALSO READ
Death toll from gas explosion in Bangladesh mosque rises to 21
First export consignment vessel reaches Tripura from Bangladesh through inland waterways
Assam cop's medical degree comes handy in running COVID care centre
Bangaldeshi smuggler killed along India-Bangladesh border in WB: BSF
Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC explosion rises to 24