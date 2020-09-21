Maha: Doctor held in Shirdi for molesting 12-year-old girl

A doctor was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl at a hospital inShirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said

Dr Vaibhav Tambe committed the offence in the earlyhours of September 19 when the girl was brought to thehospital with respiratory problems, said Deputy Superintendentof Police Somnath Wakchoure

"He sent the child's father to get medicines and thenmolested the child. We arrested him today and have charged himunder provisions of Protection of Children from SexualOffences (POCSO) Act and section 354 of IPC. He has beenremanded in police custody for two days," Wakchoure added.