Merchandise imports from China drop by USD 6.25 billion in April-June
Merchandise imports from China dropped by USD 6.25 billion during April-June this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, the government informed Lok Sabha on Monday.
"Merchandise imports from China were $76.38 billion in 2017-18, which decreased to $70.31 billion in 2018-19 and to $65.26 billion in 2019-20. It was $11.01 billion during April-June of 2020-21 as compared to $17.26 billion for the same period in 2019-20," Commerce and Industry Ministry said.
The government has embarked on Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative during COVID-19 crisis as part of efforts to reduce imports. There also have been border tensions with China.
