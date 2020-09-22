Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-UK PM May slams Johnson's bid to break international law

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative administration has sparked anger from the EU and unease from many British lawmakers with legislation that gives his government the power to override part of the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement relating to Northern Ireland. The government says the Internal Market Bill is an insurance policy to guarantee goods can flow freely to all parts of the U.K. in case Britain and the EU fail to reach a trade agreement and the bloc tries to disrupt trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 00:15 IST
Ex-UK PM May slams Johnson's bid to break international law
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The British government on Monday won over some domestic political opponents of its plan to breach part of the Brexit divorce deal it agreed upon with the European Union — but not former Prime Minister Theresa May, who warned that the move would do "untold damage" to the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative administration has sparked anger from the EU and unease from many British lawmakers with legislation that gives his government the power to override part of the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

The government says the Internal Market Bill is an insurance policy to guarantee goods can flow freely to all parts of the U.K. in case Britain and the EU fail to reach a trade agreement and the bloc tries to disrupt trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country. On Monday, the British government agreed to amend the bill to give lawmakers a vote before the override powers can be used. That was enough for some Conservatives who had previously opposed the bill but said they would now vote for it.

But May, who was the country's Conservative prime minister between 2016 and 2019, said the government was acting "recklessly and irresponsibly, with no thought for the long-term impact on the standing of the United Kingdom in the world." May struck a divorce deal with the EU in 2018 after two years of painstaking negotiations. She resigned last year after repeatedly failing to get Parliament to approve it. "This is a country that upholds the rule of law," she said. "It is one of the things that makes us great. It is one of our characteristics. … Yet we're being asked to tear up that principle and throw away that value." Referring to one of Johnson's catchphrases, she said: "So much for Global Britain." Johnson's government hopes to shepherd the bill through Parliament and into law in the coming weeks. The EU says it will take legal action if the U.K. does not drop the lawbreaking provisions by the end of September.

Northern Ireland has special status in the withdrawal agreement because it is the only part of the UK that shares a land border with an EU country. Johnson's move to break parts of the EU divorce deal relating to Northern Ireland has triggered fears it could undermine the 1998 Good Friday peace accord that ended decades of violence between Irish nationalists and British unionists.

Britain and the EU jointly promised in the Brexit divorce agreement to ensure there are no customs posts or other obstacles on the Northern Ireland-Ireland border. The open border is key to the stability that underpins the peace settlement. The British government insists it is committed to upholding the EU withdrawal agreement and the peace accord. But many, including May, have warned that the proposed law could destabilize the peace settlement.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Colombians try to revive mass protest against government, police violence

Colombias largest unions lead protests on Monday against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, seeking to revive mass demonstrations after recent incidents of police brutality in which 13 people died and hundreds were in...

Adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19: J-K official

Amid rise coronavirus cases in Jammu, a top government official on Monday directed heads of departments to adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19, besides monitoring the situation round-the-clock. Financial Commissioner, Health a...

Arians not concerned by Gronk's lack of production

Rob Gronkowski has only two catches for 11 yards through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first two games, but coach Bruce Arians isnt concerned about the tight ends lack of production in the passing game. Gronkowski, 31, was only targeted once and...

Odisha Speaker convenes all-party meet ahead of monsoon session

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro convened an all-party meeting on Friday, ahead of the monsoon session of the House scheduled to start from September 29. The all-party meeting will be held on September 25 for smooth functioning of the sessi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020