Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra govt hands over CM Relief Fund fake cheques case to CID

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday handed over the case related to fake cheques of Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:01 IST
Andhra govt hands over CM Relief Fund fake cheques case to CID
Tullur Police personnel visited the Revenue Department office at the State Secretariat. . Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday handed over the case related to fake cheques of Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). As per the Thullu Police in the Guntur district, the CID has formed special teams for investigation at West Bengal, Karnataka and Delhi.

"Some unidentified miscreants had created fake cheques of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund and tried to cash them at different banks in Karnataka, West Bengal and New Delhi. The fraud came to light when bank officers tried to cross-check the transactions. The miscreants submitted fake cheques to the tune of over Rs 117 crores," Thullur Circle Inspector Dharmendra Babu said. He further said that the case had been filed based on the complaint of P Murali Krishna, assistant secretary of the State Revenue Department.

"The State government had issued cheques for beneficiaries under the scheme for Rs 16,000 and Rs 45,000. The cheques were issued on November 8, 2019, June 19 and June 29, 2020. The cheques were forged and submitted at different banks in Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka, and the criminals tried to realise the cheques on the name of different companies for crores of rupees," Babu added. The Thullur police were already in the process of investigating the forgery. They inquired with the revenue department personnel on Monday evening and later handed over the case to CID.

Meanwhile, an internal investigation in the revenue department was also launched, reportedly by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to check for the involvement of secretariat employees. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Russia detains Siberian sect leader over allegations he harmed followers

Russian security forces detained a prominent mystic and other leaders of the Church of the Last Testament sect in a remote part of Siberia on Tuesday over allegations they had damaged followers health, police said.The Investigative Committe...

FTSE flat, mid caps hit as PM readies new restrictions

Londons FTSE 100 struggled to recover from its worst sell-off in three months on Tuesday, and domestically-focused mid-cap stocks fell, as investors awaited details of new curbs that will deliver another blow to Britains coronavirus-weakene...

Congress to launch nationwide stir against farm bills from Sept 24

The Congress will launch a nationwide agitation from September 24 against the Central government for passing the farm bills, said the party after a meeting of all general secretaries of All India Congress Committee AICC on Monday. Speaking ...

Android 10 update rolled out for LG G8X ThinQ

LG has started rolling out the Android 10 update with LG UX 9.0 to the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone in India with other devices to shortly follow. The latest Android 10-based LG UX 9.0 update brings new intuitive control, improved visibility, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020