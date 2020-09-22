Information of 420 cases of child abuse received by NCPCR from March 1 till August 31: Smriti Irani informed Rajya Sabha
As per the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), information of 420 cases of child sexual abuse has been received by it from March 1, 2020, till August 31, 2020, said Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani informed in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:25 IST
"As per National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, information of 420 cases of child sexual abuse has been received by NCPCR from 1st March 2020 till 31st August 2020," Irani wrote in her written reply.
She further added that as reported by Childline India Foundation (CIF), 3,941 calls have been received by CIF regarding child sexual cases from March 1, 2020, to September 15, 2020. (ANI)
