DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept.22

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

** ISTANBUL, Turkey – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit Istanbul to attend Turkey-Iran-Qatar meeting. ** UNITED NATIONS - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador address the United Nation General Assembly's high-level debate via prerecorded video speeches.

NICOSIA – Hellenic Republic President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to visit Cyprus and meet with her counterpart, party and church leaders, and justices, among others. (to Sep 23) VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers from the EU's 27 member states meet to prepare for a summit later in the week, and to discuss the bloc's next budget, Brexit, and the rule of law in Poland and Hungary. KYIV – High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine. LUSAKA – Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera to visit Zambia and hold bilateral talks with his Zambian counterpart, Edgar Lungu. RIYADH – G20 trade and investment ministers will hold a meeting under the Saudi G20 presidency to promote trade and investment policy cooperation towards an inclusive and sustainable economic growth amid COVID-19 pandemic. BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state.

NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 ** VILNIUS - Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu to meet U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Keith Krach. They will be discussing relations between Estonia and the USA and aspects of 5G and secure telecom networks. - 1100 GMT

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz gives a news conference to present the fiscal plan for 2021-2024 in Berlin. - 1100 GMT ROME - Polish President Andrzej Duda will pay a visit to the Holy See and Italy. He will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (to September 24). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 ** SINGAPORE – South Korea Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn will visit Singapore for talks with his counterpart and other officials (to Sep 26). ** UNITED NATIONS - High-level U.N. Security Council meeting on “Post COVID-19 Global Governance”. - 1400 GMT

HANOI - Vietnam to host virtual meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) defence chiefs in Hanoi - 0130 GMT. MOSCOW – Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Moscow and have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. NEW YORK - U.N. Security Council virtual summit meeting on "global governance post COVID-19" - 1230 GMT. FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 APEC Finance Ministerial Meeting (Virtual Meeting) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 ** JAKARTA – South Korea Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn will visit Jakarta in a four-day trip that could include a courtesy call on Lim Jock Hoi, the secretary general of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). (to Sep 29) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Romania - Mayoral election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 DUSHANBE – Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov will visit Tajikistan (to Sep 30). GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 RIGA - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Latvia (to September 30).

BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research& Innovation) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 CLEVELAND, OHIO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate – 0100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner Margaritis Schinas speaks to press on the EU's new pact on migration and asylum.

TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 Bermuda - Bermuda holds snap general election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 CZECH - Czechs vote in regional and Senate elections (to October 3).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LONDON - IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the LSE - 1200 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The EU's High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell speaks to press on the EU's enlargement package and on an economic and investment plan for the Western Balkans. BRUSSELS - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna speaks at video conference with Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, And Klaus Regling, managing director of the ESM on the economic and monetary union - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 ** EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election. GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03

GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election. Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election. United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election. Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election. KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting

JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 ** BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 ** BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

