Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI, ED seeks early hearing in 2G scam case, say substantial judicial time consumed

The CBI and ED Tuesday said substantial judicial time of the Delhi High Court was consumed in hearing arguments in the 2G spectrum allocation case appeals challenging the acquittals of former telecom minister A Raja and others and it should be concluded before retirement of the judge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:11 IST
CBI, ED seeks early hearing in 2G scam case, say substantial judicial time consumed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI and ED Tuesday said substantial judicial time of the Delhi High Court was consumed in hearing arguments in the 2G spectrum allocation case appeals challenging the acquittals of former telecom minister A Raja and others and it should be concluded before retirement of the judge. The agencies told the high court that if genuine efforts are made and assistance is rendered by all the advocates of the parties, it is possible to conclude arguments and decide the 'leave to appeal' by November end, when the judge is going to retire.

Justice Brijesh Sethi, who has been hearing the matter and is scheduled to retire on November 30, reserved the order on the plea by CBI and ED seeking early hearing of the agencies 'leave to appeal' which are listed for October 12. Leave to appeal is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, representing the CBI and ED, said judicial time has already been invested in this matter and it should not go as a bad investment. He said if the arguments are not completed in the matter before retirement of the judge, they will have to start afresh. "We started something, let us complete it. Substantial time has been consumed in the hearings and it will be wasted. If genuine efforts are made and if assistance is rendered by all the counsel, it is possible to complete and conclude the arguments and dispose it of," he submitted.

"They see leave to appeal as if writing the Constitution of a country," he said. The CBI has also sought advancing the hearing of the appeal challenging the acquittal of Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and lawyer Arshdeep Singh, appearing for Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan, said there was no charge for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case against them and no public servant was involved in it and therefore, nothing attached to this case is of great public interest or national importance. They submitted that in view of the current pandemic situation, which is becoming more severe by the day and the physical functioning of the high court is also restricted, it is also not possible for the parties to fully prepare and instruct the counsel and hearing of the instant matter in this restricted environment would cause severe prejudice to them.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for various individuals including Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia and Swan Telecom promoter Shahid Balwa, showed data of pending appeals before the high court and argued that more than 10,000 appeals are still pending and there is no reason why preference should be given to the leave petition filed by CBI which is against an acquittal. He said many clients are aged above 65 years and due to COVID-19 restrictions, they cannot travel to assist their lawyers as the matter involves interpretation of government files for which assistance of clients who are ex-secretaries is mandatory and without looking at the physical files it is not possible to argue the matter through video conferencing.

Advocate Tarannum Cheema, representing Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra, said her client is in jail in another case and the copy of CBI application was served to him today morning and needs time to file a reply. Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi and others also opposed the agencies' early hearing application.

They said the agencies have not shown the urgency so far and during the COVID-19 pandemic, courts are following a particular sequence in conducting proceedings giving priority to cases where accused/ convicts are in jail and that pattern should not be disturbed. The CBI and the ED sought early virtual hearing of their appeals saying that the country's largest trial, which was conducted at the public exchequer's cost, be brought to its logical conclusion.

A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in CBI and ED cases related to the scam. It had acquitted 17 others, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar, Director of Kalaignar TV in the ED case.

On the same day, the trial court had also acquitted former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair, in the CBI's 2G case. Swan Telecom promoters Balwa and Vinod Goenka and directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal were also acquitted in the CBI case.

On March 19 2018, the ED had approached the high court challenging the special court's order acquitting all the accused. A day later, the CBI too had challenged in the high court the acquittal of the accused in the case.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Washington places G Scherff (knee) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team placed offensive guard Brandon Scherff on injured reserve Tuesday. Scherff was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after sustaining the injury in Washingtons 30-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He will m...

Kejriwal targets govt over passage of farm Bills, lauds protest by suspended RS MPs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday targeted the government over the passage of the dangerous farm Bills without division of votes in Rajya Sabha, while lauding the sit-in protest on the Parliament premises by the eight suspende...

Soccer-Lampard confirms Rennes goalkeeper Mendy undergoing medical at Chelsea

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is undergoing a medical at Chelsea ahead of his transfer from French club Rennes, the London clubs manager Frank Lampard said. Chelseas decision to boost their goalkeeping options follows a dip in form since...

WEF to move 2021 annual meeting out of Davos, but still in Switzerland

The World Economic Forum WEF, which has decided to reschedule its next annual meeting to early summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will move the high-profile event out of the ski resort town of Davos for the year to another place w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020