Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA carries out multiple raids in two separate cases in J&K

The agency swooped on different locations and seized several incriminating documents and digital devices during the searches, a spokesperson of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) said. He said multiple locations were searched in Baramulla and one location in Srinagar in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu who was arrested along with Singh and two other associates early this year.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:21 IST
NIA carries out multiple raids in two separate cases in J&K
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The NIA on Tuesday carried out searches at nearly a dozen places in Baramulla and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two separate cases related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J-K Police Devender Singh and misuse of cross-LoC trade, officials said. The agency swooped on different locations and seized several incriminating documents and digital devices during the searches, a spokesperson of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) said.

He said multiple locations were searched in Baramulla and one location in Srinagar in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu who was arrested along with Singh and two other associates early this year. The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country.

In the Hizbul Mujahideen case, the spokesperson said the houses of five close associates of accused Tariq Mir were searched. Mir is a resident of Maldera village of Shopian who was arrested by the NIA on April 29 for his role in smuggling and supply of weapons to the terrorists of the outfit. The house of Mir's wife Shareen Bibi at Chinad village of Baramulla, Azad Ahmad Pir's house at Dardkote (Uri), Haleema Begum's house at Boniyar (Uri), Shaheen Lone's house at Kanspora Baramulla and his father-in-law's house at Waza Mohalla Palhallan in Baramulla district and Tafazul Parimoo at Rehmatabad-Hyderpora in Srinagar district were searched, the spokesperson said.

He said the instant case was registered on January 11 when Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather were apprehended along with Singh and Irfan Shafi Mir alias 'Advocate' near Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. "The investigation had revealed a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen leadership and Pak ISI and an OGW network that facilitates the supply of funds and arms and ammunition to the HM terrorists in J&K," the spokesperson said.

He said the searches were also carried out at the premises of four traders in connection with illegalities in cross-LoC trade which remained suspended last year for allegedly funnelling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency into India. The house of Peer Arshid Iqbal alias 'Ashu' and Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, both of whom are in jail in connection with separate narcotics cases, were searched at Khwaja Bagh and Tawheed Gunj in Baramulla respectively, the spokesperson said.

While Iqbal is lodged in Kathua jail, Sheikh is undergoing detention in Baramulla jail. The others whose houses were searched include district level Hurriyat leader Bashir Ahmad Sofi at Khwajabagh and Abdul Hamid Lone of Gundpura village of Sopore.

"Searches have yielded several incriminating documents and digital devices. Further investigation in the case is continued," the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to sign up for WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organizations global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end o...

U.N rights envoy to Myanmar says election will fail to meet standards

The United Nations human rights investigator to Myanmar said on Tuesday an election set for November would fail to meet international standards because of the disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.Thomas Andrews, a...

Sikkim Assembly passes bill to set up Buddhist university

The Sikkim Assembly has passed nine bills, including one seeking to set up a Buddhist university in the Northeastern state, in a one-day session, an official statement said on Tuesday. The supplementary demands for grants amounting to Rs 45...

Washington places G Scherff (knee) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team placed offensive guard Brandon Scherff on injured reserve Tuesday. Scherff was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after sustaining the injury in Washingtons 30-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He will m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020