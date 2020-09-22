These are the top stories at 10 PM: NATION: DEL112 SINOINDIA-STATEMENT After military talks, India and China announce slew of decisions to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Announcing a slew of decisions to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh, the Indian and Chinese army have decided to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate the environment. DEL68 2ND LD MPs-PROTEST ENDS Suspended RS MPs end dramatic sit-in after oppn decides to boycott House New Delhi: With the opposition deciding to boycott the Rajya Sabha, its eight suspended MPs on Tuesday ended their overnight sit-in inside the Parliament House complex and said they would take their fight against the farm bills to the street.

DEL69 HARIVANASH-LD OPPOSITION Harivansh goes on fast over oppn's 'humiliation' as Modi lauds him, Cong cites Bihar politics New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh invoked his humble origins in Bihar and socialist inspirations like JP and Karpoori Thakur on Tuesday, as he went on a fast citing opposition members' "humiliating" conduct towards him, which the ruling NDA has made into a political issue in the poll-bound state. DEL100 CONG-PREZ-FARM BILLS Regrettable that Prez not according hearing to opposition parties: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said it is unfortunate and regrettable that President Ram Nath Kovind was not according a hearing to opposition parties who have sought time from him to raise their concerns over the two contentious farm bills.

DEL91 DEREK-FARM BILLS-OPPOSITION Opposition parties to take message against farm bills across country: Derek O'Brien New Delhi: Indicating that the Opposition pressure on the government over the farm bills was far from over, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday said his party along with other regional parties will spread the message of how these bills "cheat" farmers, across the country. DEL76 RS-FM-LD COOP BANK Parliament passes bill to bring cooperative banks under RBI's supervision New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday passed amendments to the Banking Regulation Act to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the RBI, a move aimed at protecting the interest of depositors.

DEL74 RSQ-MEA-PM-VISITS PM Modi visited 58 countries since 2015 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries since 2015 and a total expenditure of Rs 517 crore was incurred on them, the government said on Tuesday. DEL77 PAR-LD MONSOON SESSION Parliament's Monsoon session likely to end on Wednesday New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers, sources said.

DEL113 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY India has highest 19.5 pc share in global COVID-19 recoveries, 17.7 pc of cases in world: Centre New Delhi: India has the highest number of recoveries in the world and for the past four days, the number of people who recuperated from COVID-19 daily was more than new instances of the infection reported each day, the government said on Tuesday. DEL92 JK-ARMS-LD SEIZURE Drone-dropped arms consignment seized near Jammu border Jammu: An arms consignment believed to have been dropped by a drone from Pakistan-based terrorists was seized in Akhnoor sector here in the early hours of Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

CAL15 OD-DEF-LD AERIAL TARGET India conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS from Odisha test range Balasore (Odisha): India on Tuesday successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) vehicles from a test range in Odisha, defence sources said. LEGAL: LGD30 DL-COURT-RIOTS-UAPA-GUERILLA STRATEGY Delhi riots: Key conspirators decided to deploy "guerilla strategy", alleges charge sheet New Delhi: The "key conspirators" in the case in the north east Delhi riots of February had decided to deploy the ultimate "guerrilla strategy" of blaming the law enforcement for the carnage, police have alleged in the charge sheet.

LGD20 DL-COURT-TERROR Court sends six Al-Qaeda members to NIA custody New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent six alleged Al-Qaeda members, arrested recently from West Bengal and Kerala, to four-day NIA custody, the court sources said. LGD24 SC-LD TATA-MISTRY SC restrains Shapoorji group, Mistry from pledging or transferring Tata Sons shares New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained till October 28 Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group and Cyrus Mistry as also his investment firm from pledging or transferring their shares of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL). FOREIGN: FGN45 UN-TRUMP-CHINA-LD VIRUS China must be held accountable for unleashing plague of 'China virus' onto the world: Trump United Nations: US President Donald Trump blasted China on Tuesday for "unleashing" the plague of the "China virus"" onto the world, demanding that the United Nations must hold Beijing accountable for failing to contain the coronavirus that has killed nearly one million people across the world, including 200,000 Americans. By Yoshita Singh