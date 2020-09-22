Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish town votes to stay 'LGBT-free zone' despite global criticism

The mayor's office in Krasnik said councillors had voted 11 to nine to keep the symbolic anti-LGBT+ motion that was passed in May 2019, which declared that the town would defend itself from "radicals striving for a cultural revolution". Tuesday's vote on whether to repeal the motion followed an announcement by Norway last week that it would not grant funding to any of the nearly 100 Polish municipalities that have issued LGBT-free resolutions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:41 IST
Polish town votes to stay 'LGBT-free zone' despite global criticism
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Councillors in eastern Poland voted narrowly on Tuesday to keep a motion declaring their town "free from LGBT ideology", as international pressure grows on dozens of Polish municipalities that have made similar declarations. The mayor's office in Krasnik said councillors had voted 11 to nine to keep the symbolic anti-LGBT+ motion that was passed in May 2019, which declared that the town would defend itself from "radicals striving for a cultural revolution".

Tuesday's vote on whether to repeal the motion followed an announcement by Norway last week that it would not grant funding to any of the nearly 100 Polish municipalities that have issued LGBT-free resolutions. Bartosz Staszewski, a campaigner against the so-called LGBT-free zones, said the decision was against the best interests of Krasnik's roughly 35,000 residents.

"I just hope that this is the most expensive... act in Krasnik's history," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. "The citizens of these cities are losing because of the path (politicians) choose." Elsewhere, the northern district of Sztum voted to repeal a resolution supporting a "Charter of Family Rights", councillor Leszek Sarnowski said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

No one at the municipality could immediately be reached to comment. LGBT+ rights campaigners had said Sztum's charter was anti-LGBT+ because it only supported families that included a married husband and wife. Norway's foreign minister said on Sept. 14 that Krasnik and other districts with anti-LGBT+ statements would not be getting grants from a 100-million-euro programme for small and medium-sized Polish cities funded by Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein.

The city, which would have been eligible to apply for up to 10 million euros, has received about 7 million euros from the European Union in the last two years, a spokesman for Krasnik Mayor Wojciech Wilk said by email. He distanced the town's executive from the vote, saying the resolution was purely symbolic and that there were no specific regulations negatively affecting LGBT+ people.​

The Polish embassy in the United States said on Tuesday there were no LGBT-free zones in Poland, responding to a tweet by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said they had "no place in the European Union or anywhere in the world". "The Polish Government is committed to the rule of law, equal rights and social inclusion. There is no place for discrimination in our societies," the embassy said in the tweet.

Last week, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling on the EU to take action against Poland for rolling back LGBT+ rights and compromising judicial independence, including potentially denying it funding from the bloc. Earlier that week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned "LGBT-free zones", calling them "humanity-free zones".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says ready to talk with Turkey, but respect needed

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was ready for dialogue with Turkey, but it needed to respect the European unions sovereignty, international law and clarify its actions in places like Libya and Syria.We Europeans are read...

Zimbabwe to gradually re-open schools from Oct 26

Zimbabwe will gradually re-open primary and secondary schools from Oct. 26 for all pupils, ending a break of seven months that was precipitated by the coronavirus outbreak, the information minister said on Tuesday. The government had earlie...

China will never seek expansion, has no intention to fight either 'Cold War' or 'hot war': Xi

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday and said Beijing has no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country. Xi also said that China will continue to nar...

Global economy to contract 4.3 pc in 2020; output worth USD 6 trn to be wiped out: UNCTAD report

The global economy is expected to contract by 4.3 per cent this year, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which will wipe out global output worth over USD 6 trillion, a UN report said on Tuesday. Output in India is expected to shrink b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020