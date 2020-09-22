Left Menu
HC seeks reply from bar councils on prayer for lawyer's licence cancellation

The Calcutta High Court has asked the Bar Council of India, the Bar Council of West Bengal and a lawyer, against whom an allegation has been made that he appeared for private respondents despite being a central government advocate, to file affidavits in opposition to the claim made by the petitioner.

HC seeks reply from bar councils on prayer for lawyer's licence cancellation
The Calcutta High Court has asked the Bar Council of India, the Bar Council of West Bengal and a lawyer, against whom an allegation has been made that he appeared for private respondents despite being a central government advocate, to file affidavits in opposition to the claim made by the petitioner. The high court also directed the Union of India to file affidavits in this regard.

The petitioner, Kanishka Sinha, appearing in person, alleged that the lawyer in question, despite being an advocate for the Union of India represented private respondents. He prayed to the court that a direction be given to the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of West Bengal to consider his letter of complaint for cancellation of the licence of the lawyer concerned for violation of the rules of professional standards and rules on an advocate's duty towards the client.

"On perusal of the application and other materials annexed therewith, I find that the petitioner has been able to make out an arguable case," Justice Bibek Chaudhuri said in the order on Monday. Admitting the petition, the court directed the petitioner to serve notice upon the respondents by registered speed post with A/D within seven days from the date of this order and file affidavit of service on receipt of the notice.

The court asked the respondents to file affidavit-in opposition within three weeks from the date of receipt of the notice and serve a copy of the same to the petitioner. Justice Chaudhuri also directed the petitioner to file affidavit-in reply within two weeks thereafter.

The matter will appear for further hearing after eight weeks, the court directed.

