Man held for stealing vegetables from Okhla mandi and selling outside on cheap rates

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing vegetables from Okhla sabzi mandi and selling them outside on fewer prices, police said on Wednesday. The man, Sarfaraz, is a drug addict and unemployed, the police said. The 35-year-old, who lives with his family in Delhi's Sriniwaspuri, would steal vegetables from the mandi to fulfil his daily needs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said. If someone saw him stealing, he would threaten them on knife-point, Meena said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday when police were patrolling near Okhla Sabzi Mandi. He was intercepted by the patrolling team when he was standing alone at a deserted place. Seeing the police, he tried to escape but he was apprehended after a chase, the police officer said. A knife was recovered from his possession, the DCP added.