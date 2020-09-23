Left Menu
Two women die of electrocution, man injured while trying to save them: Police

The incident occurred in Todabhim area where the victims accidentally touched a hanging live wire in Jaisani village. A man tried to rescue them but suffered burn injuries, police said. The women were carrying some goods on their heads and the loads came in contact with the live wires hanging overhead.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:38 IST
Two women die of electrocution, man injured while trying to save them: Police

Two women were electrocuted to death while a man trying to save them was injured in Karauli district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Todabhim area where the victims accidentally touched a hanging live wire in Jaisani village.

A man tried to rescue them but suffered burn injuries, police said. The women were carrying some goods on their heads and the loads came in contact with the live wires hanging overhead. The deceased women were identified as Shimla and Manisha. They were relatives, the police said.

