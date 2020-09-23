Cash seized in Dibrugarh airport, 4 detained

An amount of Rs 85 lakh was seized in Assam's Dibrugarh airport on Wednesday and four persons were detained in this connection, police said. The cash was detected by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in a carton which was to be transported by a Delhi-bound flight, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Pratik Thubey said.

The four persons who were apprehended by the airport security staff in connection with the seizure were travelling to Delhi and had arrived here from Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh by road, the SP said. "The detained persons and the seized cash will be handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation," Thubey said.

During initial interrogation, the persons claimed that the amount was given to them by their business partner at Khonsa, the police officer said..