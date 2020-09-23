SC Collegium approves elevation of 10 Judicial Officers as Judges of Madras HC
The Supreme Court Collegium Wednesday approved the proposal for elevation of 10 Judicial Officers as Judges of the Madras High Court. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, recommended elevation of following judicial officers — Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathikumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, and Thamilselvi T Valayapalayam.
Besides them, the Collegium also approved names of G Chandrasekharan, A A Nakkiran, Sivagnanam Veerasamy, Ilangovan Ganesan, and Ananthi Subramanian. The decision was uploaded on the website of the apex court.
Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium..
