2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribe

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 24-09-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 01:32 IST
2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribe
Two police officers from the district were arrested on Wednesday night by Assam's vigilance and anti-corruption cell for taking bribe, officials said.

Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station SatyajitBorthakur and Assistant Sub Inspector Abu Kalam Azad were held for accepting money from a complainant, they said.

The police officers were caught taking a bribe of Rs1,00,000, the officials said, adding, further investigation is underway.

