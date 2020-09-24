2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribe

2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribePTI | Dhubri | Updated: 24-09-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 01:32 IST
Two police officers from the district were arrested on Wednesday night by Assam's vigilance and anti-corruption cell for taking bribe, officials said.
Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station SatyajitBorthakur and Assistant Sub Inspector Abu Kalam Azad were held for accepting money from a complainant, they said.
The police officers were caught taking a bribe of Rs1,00,000, the officials said, adding, further investigation is underway.
