2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribe

Two police officers from the district were arrested on Wednesday night by Assam's vigilance and anti-corruption cell for taking bribe, officials said.

Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station SatyajitBorthakur and Assistant Sub Inspector Abu Kalam Azad were held for accepting money from a complainant, they said.

The police officers were caught taking a bribe of Rs1,00,000, the officials said, adding, further investigation is underway.