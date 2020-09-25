Left Menu
SC refuses to entertain plea for deferment of Bihar Assembly polls

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to postpone the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We can only permit you to withdraw the petition," the bench said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:55 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea for deferment of Bihar Assembly polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to postpone the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy, and M R Shah also refused to grant liberty to the petitioner to give representation to the Election Commission in this regard.

"We can't permit everybody to go to the Election Commission. We can only permit you to withdraw the petition," the bench said. The matter was then dismissed as withdrawn.

The EC is set to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections on Friday. The top court was hearing the plea filed by one Ajay Kumar who contended that the general assembly elections cannot be held smoothly due to the pandemic.

The plea sought to hold the Bihar Assembly elections until the situation becomes normal.

