Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready for undertaking operations on both China, Pakistan fronts: IAF

At a time when it is suspected that both China and Pakistan may come together against India, the Indian Air Force on Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously on both the fronts.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:07 IST
Ready for undertaking operations on both China, Pakistan fronts: IAF
An Indian Air Force IL-76 transport aircraft taking off from a forward air base near PoK and China border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey And Sahil Pandey At a time when it is suspected that both China and Pakistan may come together against India, the Indian Air Force on Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously on both the fronts.

The forward airbase which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi is around 80 kilometres, the activity of fighter, transport aircraft and helicopters is going on during both day and night. Team ANI reached the strategically located airbase moving through the Khardungla pass along the Shyok river to witness the operations of fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKI and the transport planes including the C-130J Super Hercules, Ilyushin-76 and the Anton-32.

In view of the ongoing conflict with China, the fighter aircraft are operating during both day and night, the transport aircraft are continuously flying in and out of the airbase with troops, rations and ammunition to the troops located in bases on the Line of Actual Control in DBO and other areas in Eastern Ladakh. Asked about the threat from Pakistan's Skardu airbase and the possibility of China-Pakistan coming together there, an Indian Air Force pilot of Flight Lieutenant -rank said, "Owing to the modern platform, the IAF is fully trained and is ready to undertake any operations on both the fronts.

"We are fully trained and highly motivated. We live by the IAF's motto--Touch the Sky with Glory." Speaking about the IAF's capability to undertake night operations in these tough terrains, a fighter pilot said, "Today, our warfare capabilities have grown, so much so that we are able to undertake all types of missions even at nights from the forward base."

Earlier, the Pakistani airbases in the occupied Kashmir came under a watch after a Chinese refueller aircraft landed in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan region, in June. The strategic airbase located on the banks of the Shyok river has been upgraded for day and night operations.

The Galwan river which saw a violent face-off between India and China and death of several soldiers from both sides, also merges into the Shyok River which flows from Eastern Ladakh to Western Ladakh before crossing over into Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia administered plasma therapy, condition better now: Official

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling a double infection of COVID-19 and dengue, has been administered convalescent plasma therapy and his condition is better now, an official from his office said on Friday. Sisodia is...

Pope tells UN pandemic is opportunity for change

Pope Francis has urged world leaders to use the coronavirus emergency as an opportunity to reform the injustices of the global economy and perverse logic of the nuclear deterrence doctrine, saying increased isolationist responses to the wor...

Turkey orders 82 arrests, including Kurdish opposition members, over 2014 protests

Turkey on Friday ordered the arrest of 82 people including members of a pro-Kurdish opposition party over violent protests in 2014 against an attack on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani.Protesters flooded streets in Turkeys mainly Kurdish s...

8 companies bid to build bridges on bullet train route: NHSRCL

Tata Projects Ltd and Indo-Japanese consortium Larsen ToubroIHI Infrastructure Systems are among the eight companies that have shown interest in building 28 steel bridges between Vadodara and Ahmedabad as part of the MumbaiAhmedabad High S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020