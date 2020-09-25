Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leader Michel lashes out at Britain over post-Brexit plan

European Union leader Charles Michel used the virtual pulpit of the UN General Assembly on Friday to lash out at Britain for its threats to renege on parts of the withdrawal treaty it signed with the EU and warned that the 27-nation bloc won't back down in the final weeks of acrimonious talks on a free-trade deal.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:41 IST
EU leader Michel lashes out at Britain over post-Brexit plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

European Union leader Charles Michel used the virtual pulpit of the UN General Assembly on Friday to lash out at Britain for its threats to renege on parts of the withdrawal treaty it signed with the EU and warned that the 27-nation bloc won't back down in the final weeks of acrimonious talks on a free-trade deal. Michel made unmistakable references to the United Kingdom when he said that "respect for treaties, a basic principle of international law, comes to be considered optional even by those who, until recently, were its historical guarantors." "All this in the name of partisan interests." he said in reference to the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The United Kingdom is a founding nation of the United Nations and a member of the Security Council, and the country has been a global diplomatic juggernaut for centuries.

Michel's ire was raised when Johnson said he would contemplate breaking an agreement he himself signed with the EU. Johnson's proposed a bill earlier this month that would disregard part of the Brexit withdrawal treaty dealing with trade between the EU's Ireland and the United Kingdom. The withdrawal agreement officially allowed the United Kingdom to leave the bloc last January 31.

The EU insists the full withdrawal bill must be respected for fear that it otherwise might re-ignite tensions on the island of Ireland. Northern Ireland has special status in the withdrawal agreement because it is the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU country. Britain and the EU jointly promised in the Brexit divorce agreement to ensure there are no customs posts or other obstacles on the Northern Ireland-Ireland border. The open border is key to the stability that underpins the 1998 peace settlement that ended decades of violence between Irish nationalists and British unionists.

At the same time, Michel also buttressed the position of the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, in his talks with the U.K. on a free trade deal by insisting the EU won't bend to unreasonable compromises. The talks have stalled over several issues, and the EU insists the U.K.'s negotiating strategy is to hold on to the privileges it had as a member of the bloc without having to carry the burdens of that membership. The U.K. is seeking far-reaching access to the wealthy EU market but doesn't want to live by the rules that underpin trade with the bloc.

"Access to our large market — the second-largest economic zone in the world, and the first in terms of international trade — will no longer be sold off," Michel said. "From now on, we will better enforce the level playing field, in a market open to those who respect its standards. Whether they leave our Union or want to move closer to it.".

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

RFL case:Delhi court dismisses bail plea of ex-Fortis Healthcare Promoter Shivinder Singh

A Delhi court Friday dismissed a bail plea of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL, saying economic offences having deep rooted conspiraci...

Farmers protest agri-related Bills in U'khand

Farmers on Friday hit the streets in parts of Uttarakhand in protest against the farm Bills passed by Parliament recently. Protesting farmers jammed the highway outside the Gud Mandi at Manglaur in Haridwar district for three hours.They sai...

Spanish government wants partial Madrid city lockdown, local authorities differ

The Spanish government has recommended reimposing a partial lockdown on all of Madrid city to curb the spread of coronavirus after local authorities imposed restrictions on just some areas of the wider region, the health minister said on Fr...

Businesses to display 'best before date' of loose sweets from Oct 1: FSSAI

Food regulator FSSAI has made it mandatory for food business operators to display best before date of non-packaged sweets with effect from October 1 as part of its efforts to ensure safe safety. In a letter to the commissioner of food saf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020