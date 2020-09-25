Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt mismanagement, impact of COVID responsible for economic crisis, alleges Siddaramaiah

Mismanagement by the state government and the impact of COVID-19 are responsible for the economic crisis in the state, said leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:06 IST
Karnataka govt mismanagement, impact of COVID responsible for economic crisis, alleges Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. Image Credit: ANI

Mismanagement by the state government and the impact of COVID-19 are responsible for the economic crisis in the state, said leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday. He said the Fiscal Responsibility Budget Management Act, 2002 was enacted to bring in financial discipline in the State and Central governments.

Taking it to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "Fiscal Responsibility Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2002 was enacted to bring in financial discipline in the State and Central governments. It mandated revenue surplus, fiscal deficit below 3 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and total debt below 25 per cent of GSDP for states." "Karnataka is facing an economic crisis due to both mismanagement by Karnataka BJP and the impact of COVID-19. Budget estimates are no longer applicable and the government has to adopt prudent fiscal measures," added Siddaramaiah.

"However, Section 4(3) of the FRBM Act allows the government to deviate from deficit targets under certain circumstances. The Central government has, under this escape clause, allowed states to increase the fiscal deficit from 3 per cent to 5 per cent only if the states choose their Option one Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation plan," he said. The Centre had given two options for compensating states on GST to bridge revenue shortfall as the economy faces a prospect of contraction in the current fiscal year due to COVID-19 crisis.

The first option provides a special window to states in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide Rs 97,000 crore at a reasonable rate of interest. This money can then be repaid after five years from the collection of cess. The second option is that the entire GST compensation gap of Rs 2.35 lakh of this year can be met by states in consultation with the RBI.

To this, Siddaramaiah, in a subsequent tweet, said, "There are two issues with respect to the option 1 of GST compensation plan which is accepted by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. One is reckless relaxation of fiscal deficit targets and the other is the immoral transfer of burden on the states." The leader said that the Centre should honour their promise in accordance with GST compensation act.

"The Central government should honour their promise to pay GST compensation, in accordance with the GST compensation act. The projected GST compensation to all the states is Rs 2,35,000 crore and Rs 30,000 crore to Karnataka till January 2021," he said. He also urged the MPs of BJP Karnataka to demand the state's share and if not, Siddaramaiah said, "We are ready to demand our share".

"25 elected MPs of BJP Karnataka should rise above political compulsions and demand the rightful share from their counterparts in the Centre. If they are afraid to ask, they should take an all-party delegation and we are ready to demand our share. The two borrowing options to meet the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation requirement for 2020-21 consequent to the discussions in the 41st meeting of the GST Council held on August 27 has been communicated to states which could, in turn, communicate their preference within seven working days, the Finance Ministry said on August 29. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's new PM says stable Japan-China ties key to region

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in talks on Friday to work closely together by holding high-level meetings including summits, but did not discuss the possibility of a visit by Xi to...

KZN man handed 20 years imprisonment for raping nieces

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been handed two life sentences and 20 years imprisonment in the Estcourt Regional Court for raping and assaulting his two nieces.According to the National Prosecuting Authority NPA, the two victims, aged 13 and 14, w...

Deendayal Upadhyay's view of Cong-free India realised under PM Modi's leadership: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that Bhartiya Jan Sangh co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyays view of Congress-free India has been realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing party worker...

RFL case:Delhi court dismisses bail plea of ex-Fortis Healthcare Promoter Shivinder Singh

A Delhi court Friday dismissed a bail plea of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL, saying economic offences having deep rooted conspiraci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020