Heroin, brown sugar worth over Rs 5cr seized in Assam

Brown sugar and heroin worth over Rs 5 crore were seized in separate places in Assam on Friday and four persons were arrested in this connection, police said. After getting a tip-off, a team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nahid Karishma, intercepted a Guwahati bound truck coming from Manipur at a check post on Dimapur-Manja road in Karbi Anglong district.

Seventy-five packets, each containing 200 Yaba tablets (a powerful stimulant drug), and 68 packets with 13-15 grams of brown sugar and heroin in each packet, were recovered from the vehicle, a senior official said. "The price of these drugs will be around Rs 5 crore in the international market. We have also arrested two persons," the police said.

The officer said, a case has been registered and further investigation is on. In a separate case in Barpeta district, two alleged drug smugglers were arrested after 20.55 grams of brown sugar packed in 10 small containers were seized from them, police said.

The police, led by DSP Bhubaneswar Deka, arrested them when they were travelling in a bike to deliver the consignment..