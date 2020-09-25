India's COVID-19 tally past 58-lakh mark with spike of 86,052 new cases

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 92,290 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 17,794 new COVID-19 cases, 19,592 recoveries and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 13,00,757 till date, including 2,72,775 active cases, 9,92,806 discharges and 34,761 deaths, said State Health Department. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 24 is 6,89,28,440. The number of samples tested on September 24 is 14,92,409.

As many as 281 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 4 died in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 22,269 in the force including 18,711 recoveries, 3,319 active cases and 239 deaths, said Maharashtra Police. Mizoram reported 183 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,786, including 1,288 discharged cases. Active cases stand at 498, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.

As many as 6,477 new COVID-19 and 3,481 recoveries were reported in Kerala today. The number of active cases now stand at 48,982 while 1,11,331 patients have recovered so far, said Kerala Government. Forty-eight deaths and 7,073 fresh COVID19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state increased to 6,61,458 including 67,683 active cases, 5,88,169 recoveries and 5,606 deaths, said Andhra Pradesh Government.

Puducherry's COVID-19 case tally stands at 25,489 including 19,781 recoveries, 5,214 active cases and 494 deaths, according to the Puducherry Government. Manipur reported 254 new COVID-19 cases and 233 recoveries today, taking total cases to 9,791 including 7,602 recoveries and 63 deaths, said State Health Department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,679 new COVID-19 cases, 5,626 recoveries and 72 deaths today, taking total cases to 5,69,370 including 5,13,836 recoveries, 9,148 deaths and 46,386 active cases, said State Health Department. As many as 2,010 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of cases rose to 1,24,730 including 19,030 active cases and 1,412 deaths, said Health Department, Rajasthan.

Chandigarh reported 244 new positive cases today. The total number of cases is now 11,212 including 2,390 active cases, 8,677 recoveries and 145 deaths, said the UT government. Delhi reported 3,827 new COVID-19 cases (out of 59,134 tests), 4,061 recoveries and 24 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 2,64,450 including 2,28,436 recoveries, 30,867 active cases and 5,147 deaths. 11,797 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests were conducted today, said Delhi Health Department.

As many as 928 fresh COVID19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 45,332 including 33,642 recoveries, 10,934 active cases, and 555 deaths, said State Government. (ANI)