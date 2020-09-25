U’khand CM orders probe into minister's allegations of ‘missing’ IAS officer

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe after a state minister expressed fears that a senior IAS officer in her department had either been "kidnapped" or "gone underground". However, it was later found that the IAS officer had gone into isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, official sources said.

The matter had taken a serious turn after Women Welfare and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya wrote to DIG Arun Mohan Joshi, saying V Shanmugham, a director in the department, was not responding to her calls and messages for the last two days. She said she suspected that the officer had either been kidnapped or gone underground, the sources said here.

The CM ordered a probe into the entire incident on Thursday, officials said.