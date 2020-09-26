Two men killed as bike crashes into truck in Hisar

Two youths travelling on a bike were killed when their motorcycle collided with a stationary truck near Gujjarbara village on the Hansi-Sisai road, about 40 km from here, police said on Saturday. The victims were identified as Sandeep (29) and Rajesh (22), both residents of Rajpura village in the district, they added.

Police said the men were on their way to Rajpura on the bike late on Friday night. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the truck, police said.