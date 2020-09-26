HM meets public representatives of Ladakh, discusses issues concerning UT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting here with the public representatives of Ladakh and discussed various issues concerning the union territory. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar also attended the meeting.

"Union Home Minister @AmitShah met with former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former MP Thiksay Rinpoche, former Minister Chering Dorjay Lakrook & other public representatives of Union Territory of Ladakh in New Delhi," Shah's office tweeted. A home ministry official said several issues and demands were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting comes amidst the continuing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA along the 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. This was Shah's second major meeting within a week.

Last Sunday, the home minister held a meeting with a high-level delegation headed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss issues like the National Register of Citizens and implementation of a key clause of the Assam Accord, among others..