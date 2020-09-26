Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 tourists from Delhi lose way on trek to Neelkanth peak in Uttarakhand, rescued

Three tourists from Delhi, who lost their way on a trek to Neelkanth peak in Uttarakhand, have been rescued, police said on Saturday. The tourists had lost their way on Friday, the office of the Chamoli Superintendent of Police said. The tourists were identified as Rahul Sharma, Pranshu Sharma and Shrikant Badola.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:22 IST
3 tourists from Delhi lose way on trek to Neelkanth peak in Uttarakhand, rescued

Three tourists from Delhi, who lost their way on a trek to Neelkanth peak in Uttarakhand, have been rescued, police said on Saturday.  The tourists had lost their way on Friday, the office of the Chamoli Superintendent of Police said. A search for them was launched on Friday evening and they were spotted late in the night around 12 km from Badrinath.

They have been rescued and brought to Badrinath. The tourists were identified as Rahul Sharma, Pranshu Sharma and Shrikant Badola.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Official: Paris stabbing suspect targeted Charlie Hebdo

The chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a judicial official said Saturday. Two pe...

Cycling-Van der Breggen completes world championships double with road race title

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands claimed the road race gold medal in emphatic style at the world championships, prevailing after a long solo ride to add to her time trial title for a rare double on Saturday. Van der Breggen, who had ...

Owner of fire-stricken ship to pay USD 2.3M for Sri Lankan help

The owner of a large oil tanker that caught fire off Sri Lankas coast has agreed to pay USD 2.3 million to the island nation for its help in extinguishing the blaze, an official said Saturday. MT New Diamond, which was carrying nearly 2 mil...

Centre plans to strengthen district skill committees under PMKVY-III: Minister

The Centre is planning to strengthen district skill committees as part of the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY as the initial one-year plan of the flagship skill development scheme has been cleared by the Prime M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020