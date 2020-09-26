3 tourists from Delhi lose way on trek to Neelkanth peak in Uttarakhand, rescued
Three tourists from Delhi, who lost their way on a trek to Neelkanth peak in Uttarakhand, have been rescued, police said on Saturday. The tourists had lost their way on Friday, the office of the Chamoli Superintendent of Police said. The tourists were identified as Rahul Sharma, Pranshu Sharma and Shrikant Badola.
Three tourists from Delhi, who lost their way on a trek to Neelkanth peak in Uttarakhand, have been rescued, police said on Saturday. The tourists had lost their way on Friday, the office of the Chamoli Superintendent of Police said. A search for them was launched on Friday evening and they were spotted late in the night around 12 km from Badrinath.
They have been rescued and brought to Badrinath. The tourists were identified as Rahul Sharma, Pranshu Sharma and Shrikant Badola.
