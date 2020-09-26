Smuggled betel nut worth Rs 2.76 crore seized in Assam
The illegal consignment was being transported from Kalain in Cachar district of Assam and Aizawl in Mizoram and was on its way to West Bengal. Tiwary said that the betel nut was believed to smuggled from Myanmar through Mizoram.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:58 IST
The customs department on Saturday seized 72metric tonne of areca nut, commonly known as betel nut, which was suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, an official said here. The betel nut seized from three trucks in Khanapara locality of Guwahati was worth around Rs 2.76 crore, said Deputy Commissioner, Customs (Preventive) Division, Om Prakash Tiwary.
Three persons were apprehended in this connection. The illegal consignment was being transported from Kalain in Cachar district of Assam and Aizawl in Mizoram and was on its way to West Bengal.
Tiwary said that the betel nut was believed to smuggled from Myanmar through Mizoram. An investigation is going on, he said.
