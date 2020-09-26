Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K: IGP reviews border security grid amid dropping of weapons by drones

He said SSP Samba gave a detailed power point presentation on the security set up in the district viz-a-viz deployment of Border Security Force, Army and Samba Police in three tiers of the counter-terrorism grid and it was followed by presentations by SP operations, SSP Kathua and DIG Udhampur on the emerging challenges along the international border.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:02 IST
J&K: IGP reviews border security grid amid dropping of weapons by drones
The direction by Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh comes in the backdrop of Pakistan using drones to drop weapons across the Line of Control (LoC) and apprehension of any subversive activity by terrorists. Image Credit: ANI

A senior police officer on Saturday reviewed the border security grid and national highway security while urging his men to further strengthen relations with people of border areas to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The direction by Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh comes in the backdrop of Pakistan using drones to drop weapons across the Line of Control (LoC) and apprehension of any subversive activity by terrorists.

Singh was speaking at a meeting of senior officers during his visit to Samba district. Deputy Inspector General, Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, Vivek Gupta, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Sujit Kumar, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Abdul Jabbar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shainder Mishra, SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma, SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil, SSP Udhampur Shargun Shukla, SP (operations) Jammu Naresh Kumar and other officers attended the meeting, a police spokesperson said. He said SSP Samba gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the security set up in the district viz-a-viz deployment of Border Security Force, Army and Samba Police in three tiers of the counter-terrorism grid and it was followed by presentations by SP operations, SSP Kathua and DIG Udhampur on the emerging challenges along the international border.

The spokesperson said the meeting discussed the suggestions and measures to further improve the security grid following the recent detection of a tunnel along the International Border in Kathua district and dropping of arms by drones in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts. "The IGP exhorted the officers to work in unison and sensitised them about the emerging challenges and the recent trends in the region. Suggestions of officers were compiled and instructions provided to improve and strengthen the security grid," the spokesperson said.

He said the dropping of weapons using drones was especially dwelled upon and suggestions to counter the same were discussed. "We have to remain on the constant vigil and alert so that any evil attempt to disrupt peace in J&K is effectively foiled," the IGP said.

He also impressed for further strengthening relations with the people of border areas and emphasised on continuing the good teamwork with full coordination and synergy at various levels with the Army and other security forces.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton plays down his chances despite Russian pole

Lewis Hamilton played down his chances of a record-equalling 91st career win in Sundays Russian Grand Prix despite qualifying his Mercedes on pole position.The Briton starts on a different tyre strategy to his closest rivals after a fraught...

Fadnavis agrees to give interview to Saamana only if it is not edited

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis met in Mumbai on Saturday.Pravin Darekar, Leader of opposition Maharashtra legislative Council asserted that this meeting was regarding Rau...

ICC staffers at Dubai HQ test positive for COVID, employees to work from home for few days

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the ICC headquarters in Dubai as few of its staffers have tested positive for the dreaded virus and are in mandatory isolation as per the United Arab Emirates health protocols. There is a possibility that in or...

Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants for military members in 2014 disappearance of students

Mexican authorities have issued arrest warrants for members of the Mexican military who may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, the head of the investigation, Omar Gomez, said on Saturday.The military participated, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020