Centre plans to revive process of regular visits by Union ministers to JK: MoS Jitendra Singh

The minister also updated Sinha about a mega initiative by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) whereby three bamboo clusters will be set up in the Jammu region and these will be devoted for the production of agarbatti, charcoal, and baskets He also revealed a plan to set up a Bamboo Technology Centre in J&K which would impart skill and vocational training to youth for entrepreneurship in the Bamboo sector, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:36 IST
Centre plans to revive process of regular visits by Union ministers to JK: MoS Jitendra Singh
The government plan to revive the process of regular visits by Central ministers to Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday

The government plan to revive the process of regular visits by Central ministers to Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday

During a meeting with J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is currently on a visit to the national capital, Singh recalled that the initiative had been undertaken on the personal intervention and advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes away, the process will be resumed. Singh said the experience of 36 ministers travelling to the Union Territory within a span of two weeks in January had proved extremely gratifying and generated a lot of optimism and hope among the local population, according to an official statement. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, discussed various Central projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and other related issues with the LG. The minister also updated Sinha about a mega initiative by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) whereby three bamboo clusters will be set up in the Jammu region and these will be devoted for the production of agarbatti, charcoal, and baskets

He also revealed a plan to set up a Bamboo Technology Centre in J&K which would impart skill and vocational training to youth for entrepreneurship in the Bamboo sector, the statement said. Singh reiterated that Prime Minister Modi attaches highest priority to the two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He said the prime minister is keen that the two Union Territories receive the same kind of focus and attention which the North East got in the last 5-6 years. Now that J&K as Union Territory happens to be directly under the purview of Union Home Ministry, Singh said, Home Minister Amit Shah keeps a close track, virtually on a day to day basis. He has also issued instructions to provide all possible help to enable Jammu & Kashmir to get back on the fast track of development and peace, the statement said.

