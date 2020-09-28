Container smoulders on vessel in Bay of Bengal, Coast Guard moved
A container is smouldering on a vessel anchored at the Sandheads off the West Bengal coast on Monday, officials said. Coast Guard has been moved for immediate assistance, officials said. The Sandheads in the Bay of Bengal, nearly 130 km from Haldia, is a stretch of open sea where vessels anchor before being allowed to dock at the port..PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:48 IST
A container is smoldering on a vessel anchored at the Sandheads off the West Bengal coast on Monday, officials said. As per the initial reports, 15 crew members are on board the vessel, they said.
"A container is smouldering on vessel Express Godavari," Kolkata Port Chairman Vinit Kumar said. Coast Guard has been moved for immediate assistance, officials said.
The Sandheads in the Bay of Bengal, nearly 130 km from Haldia, is a stretch of open sea where vessels anchor before being allowed to dock at the port.
