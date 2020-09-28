Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas county on alert over brain-eating amoeba after death of 6-year-old

The single-celled organism is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil, and it usually infects people when it enters the body through the nose, traveling up to the brain where it causes a rare and often deadly infection, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although infections from Naegleria fowleri are rare, the fatality rate is over 97%.

Reuters | Texas | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:08 IST
Texas county on alert over brain-eating amoeba after death of 6-year-old
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Texas has stepped up efforts to counter the threat posed by a brain-eating amoeba detected in the water supply of a coastal county that led to the death of a 6-year-old boy earlier this month. Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County after Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic amoeba, was found in the water supply of the city of Lake Jackson in the greater Houston metropolitan area.

"You don't hear about this stuff until it happens to you. You don't think you'll be that 1 in 72 million until it happens to you," Maria Castillo, the mother of the boy who died after contracting a brain infection caused by the amoeba, wrote in a recent Facebook post. The single-celled organism is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil, and it usually infects people when it enters the body through the nose, traveling up to the brain where it causes a rare and often deadly infection, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although infections from Naegleria fowleri are rare, the fatality rate is over 97%. Only four people out of 145 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2018 have survived, according to the CDC. Officials in Lake Jackson launched an investigation into the local water supply after they were notified about the boy's case in early September. His family had indicated two possible water sources in Lake Jackson were the boy could have been exposed to the amoeba, a city splash pad and a hose at his home.

Tests on the water at these and other locations detected Naegleria fowleri in three of 11 samples, according to a statement from the city. Officials are urging Lake Jackson residents to boil tap water for drinking and cooking.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 5 lakh J&K residents stranded elsewhere brought back so far

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back more than 5 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, official data showedAs many as 5,13,157 residents of Jammu ...

Lenders give clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance as GT audit finds no fraud

A group of lenders, including the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Nabard, has given clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd RCFL, the NBFC arm of Reliance Capital, after an independent forensic audit report from Gr...

Chandigarh records 171 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 153 on Monday with six more fatalities, while 171 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 11,678, according to a medical bulletin issued here. The number of active cases in the city stands at ...

India, Denmark elevate ties to 'green strategic partnership'

India and Denmark on Monday decided to elevate their ties to a green strategic partnership that aims to create a framework for significant expansion of cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change and scien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020