Amit Shah holds review meeting with senior officials of MHA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a review meeting with senior officials of the MHA on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Several important matters and key issues were discussed in the meeting.

On Saturday, public representatives from Ladakh met Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Kiren Rijiju. A three-member delegation of Ladakhi veteran leaders comprising former MPs Thiksay Rinpoche, Thupstan Chhewang and Chhering Dorje Lakrook, former Minister in the PDP-BJP government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on behalf of the people of Leh, Ladakh, met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. (ANI)

