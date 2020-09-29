Mehbooba Mufti detention case: SC asks J-K administration to respond to plea

Mehbooba Mufti detention case: SC asks J-K administration to respond to pleaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 12:13 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti's amended plea challenging the detention of her mother and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying detention cannot be forever and "some via media" should be explored
A bench of justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said that PDP leader should place a request to the authorities for attending party meetings
The apex court permitted Iltija and her brother to meet their mother in detention. Mehbooba, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was put under detention on the eve of abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 last year.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mehbooba Mufti
- Kashmir
- Supreme Court
- PDP
- Hrishikesh Roy
- SK Kaul
- Article
ALSO READ
It's not forgotten, won't be forgotten: Anupam Kher on "Kashmiri Pandits Martyrs' Day"
Kashmiri Pandit organisations observe Martyr's day
PDP calls for release of all youths arrested after Article 370 abrogation
As KFC makes its way in Kashmir, food lovers left wanting for more
Two terrorists associated with Al-Badr arrested in Kashmir