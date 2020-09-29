Delhi Police SI arrested for ‘shooting at female friend, killing father-in-law’

The Delhi Police has arrested its sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya who allegedly shot at and injured his female friend here and later also killed his father-in-law in Rohtak, officials said on Tuesday. "Sandeep Dahiya has been arrested. He was picked up from Rohini. He is being interrogated and will be produced before the magistrate concerned,” a senior police official said. Dahiya (35) was posted at Lahori Gate police station from December 21, 2017. He had joined the Delhi Police in 2006 as a constable and became a sub-inspector in 2010 after clearing an examination. According to the Delhi Police, Dahiya had on Sunday allegedly shot at his woman friend during a quarrel with her in his car in north Delhi's Alipur. He was on the run after this incident and allegedly also shot dead his 60-year-old father-in-law outside his house in Haryana's Rohtak on Monday.