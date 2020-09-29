Assured all possible assistance to family of Hathras gangrape victim: NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday said it has assured all possible assistance to the family of a woman who succumbed to injuries after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, two weeks after being raped by four men.

In a video message, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission had sought an action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh Police on the matter and it was told that four accused have been nabbed and charges were framed against them and compensation was also given to the victim. She said the commission has reached out to the brother of the victim and has assured him of all possible assistance.

"An NCW member is going to meet the brother of the victim and we will help the family in whatever way we can," Sharma said. The woman was shifted to the hospital in the national capital from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

She was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh soon after the incident on September 14. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

The four accused have already been arrested..