Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assured all possible assistance to family of Hathras gangrape victim: NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday said it has assured all possible assistance to the family of a woman who succumbed to injuries after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:54 IST
Assured all possible assistance to family of Hathras gangrape victim: NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday said it has assured all possible assistance to the family of a woman who succumbed to injuries after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, two weeks after being raped by four men.

In a video message, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission had sought an action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh Police on the matter and it was told that four accused have been nabbed and charges were framed against them and compensation was also given to the victim. She said the commission has reached out to the brother of the victim and has assured him of all possible assistance.

"An NCW member is going to meet the brother of the victim and we will help the family in whatever way we can," Sharma said. The woman was shifted to the hospital in the national capital from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

She was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh soon after the incident on September 14. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

The four accused have already been arrested..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mi Smart Speaker with built-in Google Assistant launched for Rs 3,499

HIGHLIGHT12W speakersDTS tuned sound2 far-field micsWireless connectivity Xiaomi today launched the Google Assistant-powered Mi Smart Speaker alongside the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve in India. The smart speaker comes with far-fiel...

Keep shark tooth, Malta tells Britain's Prince George

Malta, making a rapid U-turn, said on Tuesday Britains Prince George was welcome to keep a fossilised shark tooth that was given to him by veteran naturalist Sir David Attenborough. The 23-million-year-old fossil was discovered by Attenboro...

Girl killed in suspected leopard attack in UP

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a suspected leopard attack in a village here, an official said on Tuesday. Upasana had gone to purchase a notebook from a shop in Bhujia village late on Monday evening. When she did not return home, a hunt w...

Nepal issues new guidelines for tourists arriving for mountaineering amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nepal has issued new guidelines for foreign tourists arriving in the country for mountaineering, including carrying a PCR test report conducted not more than 72 hours ago, in order to minimise the possible spread of coronavirus infection, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020