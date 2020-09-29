Left Menu
J-K: 2 Army personnel injured after truck falls into Udhampur's Narsoo Nallah

Two Army personnel were injured after an Army truck fell into Narsoo Nallah near Sarmoli on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur on Tuesday.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:29 IST
An army truck fell into Narsoo Nallah on Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Two Army personnel were injured after an Army truck fell into Narsoo Nallah near Sarmoli on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur on Tuesday. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, two army personnel Nayak Panwar and Suresh Sabre were injured after one army oil drum vehicle skidded off the road on National Highway 44 at Narsoo Nallah.

The vehicle was coming from Udhampur and was travelling to Srinagar. "A rescue operation was immediately launched and evacuated the two injured Army personnel from the vehicle," SSP said.

"The injured personnel were shifted to the Army hospital Udhampur for treatment, " SSP added. (ANI)

