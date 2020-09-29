Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM inaugurates six STPs in U'khand

It is aimed at showcasing the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in the river, he said. Modi also launched a pictorial book on the river, titled 'Rowing down the Ganges', illustrating what one would see while rowing down from Gaumukh to Ganga Sagar, besides releasing the logo of Jal Jeevan Mission.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:38 IST
PM inaugurates six STPs in U'khand
Representative image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six sewage treatment plants worth over Rs 500 crore in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange mission, saying with the projects' completion the sewage treatment capacity of the state has gone up nearly four-fold in six years. The six STPs were inaugurated at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Muni-ki-Reti and Badrinath via video conference. Describing Ganga as a symbol of the country's cultural glory and faith, Modi said that from the point of the river's origin at Gaumukh in Uttarakhand to where it merged with the sea in West Bengal, the mighty river enriched the lives of half of the country's population. The six projects are a big step towards ensuring the cleanliness of the river, he said.

A 68 MLD STP has been established at Jagjeetpur in Haridwar, a 27 MLD STP upgraded there, an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in the district, a 26 MLD STP at Lakksadghat in Rishikesh, the country's first four-storeyed STP has been set up at Muni-ki-Reti near Rishikesh with a capacity of 7.5 MLD, a five MLD STP at Chorpani in Muni-ki-Reti and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD have been set up at Badrinath. The prime minister also inaugurated 'Ganga Avalokan', the first museum on the river located at Chandi ghat in Haridwar, saying it was an added attraction for tourists coming to the district. It is aimed at showcasing the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in the river, he said.

Modi also launched a pictorial book on the river, titled 'Rowing down the Ganges', illustrating what one would see while rowing down from Gaumukh to Ganga Sagar, besides releasing the logo of Jal Jeevan Mission. Modi said the logo of the Jal Jeevan Mission will remind people of the importance of every drop of water. The prime minister said the Namami Gange mission is not confined to just cleaning the Ganga but has been expanded into the country's biggest river conservation programme.

"The government has acted simultaneously on the mission in all directions. We first began creating a network of STPs on the Ganga to stop the release of polluted water into it. "The STPs have been made in a manner so as to take care of our needs for the next 15 years. We also started making ODF a 100 big cities and 5,000 villages located on the banks of the Ganga, besides stopping pollution in its tributaries," he said. Modi also attacked the previous governments for wasting too much money over Ganga rejuvenation, drinking water and irrigations schemes without any results, claiming there was no coordination between the government departments involved nor was there any people's participation.

"This led to further aggravation of the problems. But today the work culture has changed and every penny is going into the implementation of the projects," he said..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Company making forged labels for COVID-19 test kits busted in Noida; one arrested

The Noida Police on Tuesday busted a company manufacturing forged wrappers for COVID-19 test kits and arrested a person, officials said here. Nearly four lakh such labels were recovered from the company located in Sector 7, under the Sector...

Farmers supportive of Centre's new agri laws, says Maha BJP MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said agitations against the new farm laws brought in by the Centre were political in nature with the aim of creating confusion among farmers. A slew of measures to increase the pr...

People News Roundup: The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown; COVID curbs set new hurdle in climate fight and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.The joy of birdsong graces David Attenboroughs lockdownBritish naturalist David Attenborough has said he spent much of lockdown relishing the joy of the natural world by listening to the ...

Early closing for some Polish bars as COVID infections rise

Restaurants and bars will have to close at 10 p.m. at the latest in areas of Poland worst affected by the coronavirus, the health minister said, adding that there would be no nationwide lockdown.Poland reported 1,326 new COVID-19 infections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020