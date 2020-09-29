Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE defends decision to normalise Israel ties

In an apparent dig at Turkey and Iran, Al Nahyan said that tensions in Yemen, Syria, Libya and Iraq are related to “blatant interference in Arab affairs made by states ...

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:26 IST
UAE defends decision to normalise Israel ties

The United Arab Emirates has defended its decision to normalize ties with Israel and criticised interference in Arab affairs, an apparent reference to its foes Iran and Turkey. Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, made the remarks during a speech Tuesday before the U.N. General Assembly.

He proclaimed that the UAE's decision announced in August to formalize ties with Israel froze a controversial Israeli plan to annex occupied territory in the West Bank claimed by Palestinians. Israel's prime minister, however, has insisted that plans have only been temporarily suspended.

“We hope this peace accord will provide the opportunity for the Palestinians and the Israelis to re-engage in negotiations to achieve peace,” Al Nahyan said. Palestinians have blasted the deals signed by the UAE and Bahrain with Israel, which were brokered by the United States, as acts of betrayal. President Mahmoud Abbas used his U.N. speech on Friday to stress that his government has not given a mandate to anyone to speak or negotiate on behalf of the Palestinian people.

Abbas said that the only path for lasting peace is an end to the Israeli occupation and creation of a Palestinian state. The Emirati foreign minister also warned against what he said were “the expansionist ambitions of some countries in the region." Though he stopped short of naming any countries, the UAE has long accused Iran, Turkey and Qatar of meddling beyond their borders in the affairs of other states.

The UAE is part of a quartet of Arab states that have boycotted Qatar since 2017, primarily for its backing of Islamist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, which the UAE brands a terrorist group and deems a political and security threat. In an apparent dig at Turkey and Iran, Al Nahyan said that tensions in Yemen, Syria, Libya and Iraq are related to “blatant interference in Arab affairs made by states ... that have historical delusions of restoring their domination and colonial rule over the Arab region and the Horn of Africa.” He called on Iran specifically to stop the development of its ballistic missile programs.

The UAE, a country of about 9 million people with more than 1 million Emirati citizens, is militarily involved in Yemen as a key partner of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis. The UAE also backs a military commander in Libya's east who's a rival to the allied militias in Tripoli that have backing from Turkey and Qatar..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

High road at Chilling: India builds Himalayan bridges and highways to match China

Ligen Eliyas deftly turns the excavators hydraulic arm to push a huge boulder into the Zanskar river below in a cloud of dust, clearing another bit of land for a strategic highway that India is hurriedly building near the Chinese border. Th...

Struggling Bhojpuri actor ends life in Mumbai

A 26-year-old struggling Bhojpuri actor allegedly took his own life inside his rented flat in suburban Andheri, the police said on Tuesday. Akshay Utkarsh was found hanging in his room by his woman friend who shared the flat with him on lat...

Tennis-Double bounce, another meltdown for Mladenovic

Local favourite Kristina Mladenovic was once again in total control and fell apart, this time after an umpires decision robbed her of the opening set in a 7-5 6-3 loss to German Laura Siegemund in the French Open first round on Tuesday.The ...

NEWSMAKER-Kuwait's new ruler to seek stability among fractious, powerful neighbours

Kuwaits new ruler in waiting may find it harder than his predecessor to uphold his countrys mediating role between rival Gulf powers, if only because he lacks his late brothers decades of experience as a conciliator in a polarised region. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020