J&K LG directs officials to use choppers of Raj Bhawan for medical emergency

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed officials on Tuesday to use the helicopters of the Raj Bhawan to evacuate medical emergencies from remote areas of the Union Territory, which remain cut off during the winter months. Chairing a meeting to review winter preparedness, the LG directed the officials to use the choppers of the Raj Bhawan for medical emergencies, in addition to the helicopter services extended by the Centre in the cut-off areas such as Tangdhar, Gurez, Keran and Machhil.

"Apart from the available helicopter service to the cut-off areas, the administration should use the choppers at the Raj Bhawan to help those in distress," he said. Sinha also directed the officers concerned for strengthening of a robust response mechanism for power restoration, essential supplies, water and road connectivity during winter.

He asked the officials to take early measures for ensuring uninterrupted drinking water and power supply, and put in place a strong mechanism for ensuring smooth traffic movement for continuous road connectivity ahead of the winter season with a special focus on the far-flung and snowbound areas. The LG also directed to ensure the availability of public utilities like wood, ration, medicines and other basic amenities.

For road connectivity, he directed to acquire the necessary machinery required for snow clearance from all the main and internal roads. In order to clear the inner lanes of the villages off snow, where machines cannot be deployed, the administration can hire trained manpower and must clear the snow for smooth movement, Sinha said.

Stressing upon synergy between the departments, he directed the officers to keep a close watch on the functioning of their respective departments pertaining to winter preparedness for a better coordination to avoid inconvenience to the public. Reviewing the winter preparedness of the Power department, the LG enquired about the availability and surplus of power transformers for the coming winter season.

He directed the department for the establishment of a task force to ensure power supply and gave strict directions for the availability of surplus transformers. The LG directed the Jal Shakti department to take all required measures to ensure that there is no scarcity of drinking water.

He also stressed upon a sufficient stock of fuel and cooking gas before the harsh winter slams the region. Sinha also asked top government officials to put in place every available facility, including emergency services such as power back-up for hospitals, water pumping stations, important government offices and state-of-the-art ambulance services at all hospitals, especially in the higher reaches area.