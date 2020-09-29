Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh divisional commissioner calls for review of disaster preparedness plans amid string of tremors

The spokesperson said the divisional commissioner issued directions to the deputy commissioners of Leh and Kargil for an immediate review of the existing disaster preparedness plans in their districts. Decentralised deployment of equipment with the UTDRF was ordered with a view to servicing every vulnerable location, he said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:36 IST
Ladakh divisional commissioner calls for review of disaster preparedness plans amid string of tremors

Amid a string of mild to moderate intensity earthquakes over the last few days, the Ladakh Union Territory Administration on Tuesday called for an immediate review of existing disaster preparedness plans to meet any eventuality. Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas stressed on the requirement of readiness by all relevant departments and also the Army, the Air Force, the paramilitary and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the management of seismic risk, Biswas underlined the importance of taking up preparedness and mitigation measures timely to cut the risk at every possible level, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the divisional commissioner issued directions to the deputy commissioners of Leh and Kargil for an immediate review of the existing disaster preparedness plans in their districts.

Decentralised deployment of equipment with the UTDRF was ordered with a view to servicing every vulnerable location, he said. With a view to ensure uninterrupted communication during any eventuality, the spokesman said, it was decided that every sub-divisional magistrate and tehsildar will be provided satellite phones.

The divisional commissioner issued directions for modernisation of disaster mitigation processes and asked officers concerned to procure winter rescue vests, modern communication devices, lights, machinery and equipment immediately with a view to professionalise disaster management. Detailed discussion also took place on associated disasters such as landslides, avalanches, flash floods, and fire and directions were issued for mapping of vulnerable sites, deployment plan, evacuation process, and sharing of information for ease of rapid access to places for prompt action, the spokesperson said.

He said Biswas also sought preparedness in the medical and health sector and was informed that the medical team was ready with the available equipment and additional medicines..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Gang of armed robbers arrested in Punjab's Moga

Six members of a gang planning to commit multiple armed robberies in Punjabs Moga were arrested on Tuesday, police said here. Two countrymade pistols, a stolen car and a motorcycle were seized from them, Director General of Police, Punjab, ...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidentia...

Struggling Bhojpuri actor ends life in Mumbai

A 26-year-old struggling Bhojpuri actor allegedly took his own life inside his rented flat in suburban Andheri, the police said on Tuesday. Akshay Utkarsh was found hanging in his room by his woman friend who shared the flat with him on lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020