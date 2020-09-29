Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miscreants smash rear glass of AAP MLA Raghav Chadha's parked car, steal laptop

The incident place took place on Monday night, and a case of theft was registered at the Naraina police station based on a complaint filed by Shivam Agarwal, who works for the MLA, they said. Agarwal told the police that the miscreants came on a motorcycle, broke the rear glass pane of the car and stole the laptop from the back seat, a senior officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:24 IST
Miscreants smash rear glass of AAP MLA Raghav Chadha's parked car, steal laptop

Two men allegedly broke the rear window pane of a car belonging to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha and stole his laptop when the vehicle was parked outside a house in west Delhi's Naraina Vihar area, police said on Tuesday. The incident place took place on Monday night, and a case of theft was registered at the Naraina police station based on a complaint filed by Shivam Agarwal, who works for the MLA, they said.

Agarwal told the police that the miscreants came on a motorcycle, broke the rear glass pane of the car and stole the laptop from the back seat, a senior officer said. A security guard of the area noticed that one of the glasses of the car was broken and Agarwal was subsequently alerted, he said.

CCTV footage of nearby places have been checked, and efforts are being made to trace the culprits and recover the stolen laptop, the officer added. "We have registered a case of theft and are probing the matter. Multiple teams have also been formed to trace the culprits," said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Chadha said he has written to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava about the incident. In the letter, the MLA said the unabashed manner in which the act was committed clearly indicates that there is an unholy nexus of anti-social elements to disrupt law and order.

"It is also significant to note that the brazen attack on a sitting MLA or that too in an area like Naraina Vihar bears testimony to the rumbling law and order situation in Delhi on the ground as well as the blatant impudence of the offenders. "Pertinently, incidents of repeated attacks on me viz, thrice since February 2020, begs a serious question that if the legislature/official functionaries are attacked in this fashion and are put to constant threats and fear then what would be the plight of a common man," Chadha said in the letter. Speaking to PTI over the phone, the legislator said, "My official laptop containing documents was stolen. This is the third incident in last six months that happened with me. Earlier in February too, someone broke the glass of my car and stole some valuables. Being a legislator, if I am not safe in this city, then what about the safety of common people? It shows the law and order situation in the capital of the country. I shudder to think about the plight of the common man." PTI AMP/UZM IJT

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Indian Premier League....

Armenia says warplane downed; Azerbaijan and Turkey deny it

Armenia said one of its warplanes was shot down Tuesday by a fighter jet from Azerbaijans ally Turkey, killing the pilot, in fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan denied it. The move would re...

Pakistan, Afghanistan should shun suspicion to build new relationship: Afghan peace official

Pakistan and Afghanistan should shun the suspicion and go beyond the usual stale rhetoric and shadowy conspiracy theories that have held them back, senior Afghan peace official Dr Abdullah Abdullah said on Tuesday. Abdullah, who arrived in ...

Ghaziabad cops rescue 19 Nepalese children from human traffickers, arrest 4

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday rescued 19 Nepalese children from the clutches of human traffickers and arrested a woman and three men involved in the crime, police said. Acting on a tip-off from Delhi Commission for Women, a Ghaziabad poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020