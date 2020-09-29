Police foils bovine smuggling bid, 2 arrested

Police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle bovines to the Kashmir Valley from Rajouri district and arrested two persons along with 24 bovines, officials said

A team from Khawas police post was on a routine patrolling in Bhela Keri area in Rajouri when movement of two smugglers along with bovines was noticed and they were intercepted, they said

The accused have been identified as Khadam Hussain and Naseeb Mohammad, the officials said. A case has been registered in this regard.