Delhi man found murdered in UP's Shamli

A 26-year-old man, who was missing from last three days, was found murdered in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said. According to SHO Anil Kumar Verma, the deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kumar who went missing three days ago from Gokulpuri in Delhi.

Kumar's throat was slit and he was thrown near railway tracks, the SHO said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the officer added.