Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel: EU wants progress with China on market access by year end

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 13:20 IST
Merkel: EU wants progress with China on market access by year end
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she aimed to make progress in talks between the European Union and China on market access and reciprocity by the end of the year, when Germany cedes the rotating EU presidency.

Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that the EU had not made much progress on its investment agreement with China so far.

"We want fair trade with China," she said. The EU wants to make progress on reciprocity, on market access, by the end of the German presidency of the EU, said Merkel, adding she could, however, not promise a breakthrough.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

ArcelorMittal commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2050

ArcelorMittal, the worlds largest steelmaker, committed on Wednesday to being carbon neutral by 2050, although it said a level playing field with green border adjustments and abundant, affordable clean energy would be required to get there....

Olympics-Mikako Kotani named Tokyo Olympics sports director

Mikako Kotani, who won two bronze medals for Japan in the 1988 Olympics, has been named the sports director of the 2020 Tokyo Games and will take over from Oct. 1, the organising committee said on Wednesday. Kotani, 54, succeeds Koji Murofu...

Myanmar says militants hampering return of Rohingya refugees

A top Myanmar official on Tuesday accused a militant group and its supporters of hampering the repatriation of over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who fled a military crackdown in 2017 and are now in camps in Bangladesh. Kyaw Tint Swe, Myanmars m...

Jai Shri Ram: Advani on being acquitted in Babri demolition case

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who was acquitted by a special CBI court on Wednesday in the Babri mosque demolition case, welcomed the court verdict by chanting Jai Shri Ram, and said it vindicates his personal and BJPs belief and commitment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020