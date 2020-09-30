Left Menu
Vindication of truth and justice: VHP on Babri demolition judgment

The acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special court on Wednesday "is a vindication of truth and justice", said the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:53 IST
The acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special court on Wednesday "is a vindication of truth and justice", said the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. After the verdict was delivered by the special CBI court in Lucknow, VHP international working president Alok Kumar said it took 28 years for courts to deliver justice.

"This judgment now hopefully draws the final curtains on an issue that had been agitating the Hindu psyche for some 472 years," he said. Babri Masjid was built in 1528 by Mir Baqi, the commander of Mughal emperor Babur. The structure was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that the mosque was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

The VHP spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Kumar said Wednesday's judgment "is a vindication of truth and justice".

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year unanimously settled the land dispute in Ayodhya, he said, adding that Wednesday's judgment has busted the conspiracy theory behind the demolition of the structure. "It is time to eschew politics, shed prejudices. And instead of continuing to look into the past, now is the time to look forward and work unitedly for the unity and progress of India,” Kumar said.

The VHP leader said the organisation calls upon the country for eradication of social inequalities and to bring about social, educational and economic upliftment of the weaker sections of the society. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the organisation will continue its campaign for protection of temples and their properties and to ensure that their income is used only for religious and social purposes. All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court here which said there was no conclusive proof against them.

Delivering the much-awaited verdict, CBI judge S K Yadav on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi. The court also observed that late VHP leader Ashok Singhal wanted to save the structure because Ram idols were inside.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which triggered riots for several months leaving nearly 2,000 people dead across the country..

